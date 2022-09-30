Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 18 of 19]

    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Reynolds, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, performs a pre-flight checklist at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:36
    Photo ID: 7450108
    VIRIN: 220930-F-DU706-1016
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    C-17
    ACE
    AMC
    Pilots
    AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT