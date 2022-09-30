U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Reynolds, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, performs a pre-flight checklist at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7450108
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-DU706-1016
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT