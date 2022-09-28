U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Alvarado, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a simulated patient aboard a flight over the Pacific Ocean on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Golden Bee Sept. 28, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:35 Photo ID: 7450098 VIRIN: 220928-F-DU706-1288 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.42 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.