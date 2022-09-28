Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 14 of 19]

    21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR

    GUAM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Alvarado, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a simulated patient aboard a flight over the Pacific Ocean on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Golden Bee Sept. 28, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    This work, 21st AS leads first C-17 unit-level exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific AOR [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

