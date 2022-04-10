The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits the Chesapeake channel as the ship departs for its first deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7449991 VIRIN: 221004-N-VQ693-1019 Resolution: 2323x3485 Size: 1.46 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Departing Homeport [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.