    Deployment harbor transit [Image 3 of 16]

    Deployment harbor transit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk on its first deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 22:48
    Photo ID: 7449977
    VIRIN: 221004-N-OH637-1093
    Resolution: 5153x2899
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

