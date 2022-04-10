Departing Homeport

The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departs from Naval Station Norfolk to embark on its first deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

