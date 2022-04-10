Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Laconte Jackson, front, from Albany, Georgia, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, heaves in mooring line during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs for its deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Deploys [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

