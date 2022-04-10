Boatswain's Mate Seaman Laconte Jackson, front, from Albany, Georgia, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, heaves in mooring line during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs for its deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7449983 VIRIN: 221004-N-DN657-1063 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 988.97 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Deploys [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.