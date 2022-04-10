Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford departs for deployment [Image 14 of 16]

    Ford departs for deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Steven Pedrozo, from New York, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, signals to the capstan operator during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs for its first deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 22:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Ford departs for deployment [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    deployment

