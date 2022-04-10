Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Steven Pedrozo, from New York, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, signals to the capstan operator during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs for its first deployment, Oct. 4, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7449988 VIRIN: 221004-N-RN782-1056 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.4 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ford departs for deployment [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.