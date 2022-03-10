Army Squad Best Competition 2022

U.S. Staff Sgt. Alan Sanchez and Sgt. Darrell Utt, representing U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command in the Army Best Squad Competition confirm their location on a map during patrol lanes on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Antonio Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7449915
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-HD818-0027
|Resolution:
|4270x6405
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
