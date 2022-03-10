U.S. Staff Sgt. Alan Sanchez and Sgt. Darrell Utt, representing U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command in the Army Best Squad Competition confirm their location on a map during patrol lanes on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Antonio Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 21:19 Photo ID: 7449915 VIRIN: 221003-A-HD818-0027 Resolution: 4270x6405 Size: 3.62 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Antonio Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.