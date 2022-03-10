Army Squad Best Competition 2022

U.S. Sgt. Darrell Utt, representing the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command, confirms the location of his squad during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Antonio Lewis)
