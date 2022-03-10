Squad 2, representing the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command in the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition conducts a patrol during the patrol lanes portion of the competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. Each squad competing in the Army Best Squad Competition consists of five Soldiers; a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Antonio Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 21:19 Photo ID: 7449912 VIRIN: 221003-A-HD818-0015 Resolution: 5596x3731 Size: 2.23 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Antonio Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.