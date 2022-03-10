Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Squad Best Competition 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Squad Best Competition 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Antonio Lewis 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Squad 2, representing the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command in the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition conducts a patrol during the patrol lanes portion of the competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. Each squad competing in the Army Best Squad Competition consists of five Soldiers; a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Antonio Lewis)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 21:19
    Photo ID: 7449912
    VIRIN: 221003-A-HD818-0015
    Resolution: 5596x3731
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022, by CPL Antonio Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    55TH Signal Company
    Combat Camera
    U.S. Army
    fort bragg
    armybestsquad
    Army best squad

