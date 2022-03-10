Army Squad Best Competition 2022

Squad 2, representing the U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command in the Army Best Squad Competition, conducts Battle Drill 1A: "Squad Attack" during the patrol lanes portion of the competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Antonio Lewis)

