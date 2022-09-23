Air Base 201 installs new windsock

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Kaylib Ritchie, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical systems apprentice, tightens bolts to the new windsock at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 23, 2022. The new windsock will allow the airfield to potentially be certified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICOA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

