    Air Base 201 installs new windsock [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Base 201 installs new windsock

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Kaylib Ritchie, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical systems apprentice, tightens bolts to the new windsock at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 23, 2022. The new windsock will allow the airfield to potentially be certified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICOA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7448360
    VIRIN: 220923-F-IT949-1011
    Resolution: 5243x3489
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Base 201 installs new windsock [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

