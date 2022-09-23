Air Base 201 installs new windsock

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Hendrickson (left), 409th Air Expeditionary Group Air Operations Flight airfield manager, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Tuohy, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical systems craftsman, completed the new Air Base 201 windsock installation in Niger, Sept. 23, 2022. Windsocks are used to show the direction and strength of the wind to pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

