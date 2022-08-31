Air Base 201 installs new windsock

AIR BASE 201, Niger - The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight prepares the ground for the new windsock project at Air Base 201, Niger, Aug. 31, 2022. The flight of 55 personnel creates and maintains the buildings, utilities, and grounds that comprise Air Base 201. The heavy equipment section provides the capabilities for construction projects, including HESCOs, airfield maintenance, concrete, and earth moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

