Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Base 201 installs new windsock [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Base 201 installs new windsock

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AIR BASE 201, Niger - The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight prepares the ground for the new windsock project at Air Base 201, Niger, Aug. 31, 2022. The flight of 55 personnel creates and maintains the buildings, utilities, and grounds that comprise Air Base 201. The heavy equipment section provides the capabilities for construction projects, including HESCOs, airfield maintenance, concrete, and earth moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7448357
    VIRIN: 220831-F-IT949-2015
    Resolution: 6048x3343
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Base 201 installs new windsock [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Base 201 installs new windsock
    Air Base 201 installs new windsock
    Air Base 201 installs new windsock
    Air Base 201 installs new windsock
    Air Base 201 installs new windsock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT