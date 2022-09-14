Air Base 201 installs new windsock

AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineer flight pour concrete for the new windsock at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 14, 2022. Due to the heat during daylight hours, concrete needs to be prepared and poured at night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

