Air Base 201 installs new windsock

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Dunn (left), 409th Air Expeditionary Group Air Operations Flight commander, learns how to edge the concrete from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Craig Monfee (right), 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight pavements and equipment craftsman, at Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 14, 2022. This new windsock will allow the airfield to potentially be International Civil Aviation Organization (ICOA) certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

