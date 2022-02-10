Yosuke Ogura, assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Installation Safety Office, and Yoshihiro Isono, assigned to the Garrison’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, were just two members of the Garrison team who worked Oct. 2 to ensure the Garrison could safely and successfully conduct an open-post festival, half-marathon and relay race. More than 7,000 people attended the event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 01:22 Photo ID: 7448081 VIRIN: 221002-A-VL585-458 Resolution: 4469x6578 Size: 4.25 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival [Image 9 of 9], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.