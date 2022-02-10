Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival

    Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Yosuke Ogura, assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Installation Safety Office, and Yoshihiro Isono, assigned to the Garrison’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, were just two members of the Garrison team who worked Oct. 2 to ensure the Garrison could safely and successfully conduct an open-post festival, half-marathon and relay race. More than 7,000 people attended the event.

    Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival

