Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival

Runners push themselves during the Oct. 2 half-marathon race on Sagami General Depot, Japan. U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation paired with the Kanagawa Running Association to co-host the half-marathon, along with an “ekiden,” or relay race. Garrison officials also opened the post to the general public for a fall festival that day.

