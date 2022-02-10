Runners blast off from the starting line at the beginning of the Oct. 2 half-marathon race on Sagami General Depot, Japan. U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation paired with the Kanagawa Running Association to co-host the half-marathon, and an “ekiden,” or relay race. Garrison officials also opened the post to the general public for a fall festival that day.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7448076
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-VL585-936
|Resolution:
|4122x2840
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival [Image 9 of 9], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival
