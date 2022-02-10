Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Runners blast off from the starting line at the beginning of the Oct. 2 half-marathon race on Sagami General Depot, Japan. U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation paired with the Kanagawa Running Association to co-host the half-marathon, and an “ekiden,” or relay race. Garrison officials also opened the post to the general public for a fall festival that day.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 01:21
    Photo ID: 7448076
    VIRIN: 221002-A-VL585-936
    Resolution: 4122x2840
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagami General Depot
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

