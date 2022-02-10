A guitarist for the band F. Raptors entertains the crowd during an open-post festival musical performance at Sagami General Depot on Oct. 2. About 7,000 people visited the Depot for the festival, half-marathon and relay race.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 01:22
|Photo ID:
|7448084
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-VL585-664
|Resolution:
|4035x6052
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival [Image 9 of 9], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
