A local runner rehydrates following the 13.1-mile half-marathon race Oct. 2 on Sagami General Depot, Japan. About 7,000 people attended the events that day, which included an additional relay race and open-post festival.
This work, Thousands enjoy fitness, food and fun at Sagami General Depot open-post running event and festival [Image 9 of 9], by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
