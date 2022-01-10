Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT [Image 9 of 9]

    Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, walks next to a member of the
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at a landing zone in Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute
    Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of
    the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined
    arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7447766
    VIRIN: 221001-M-GV442-1314
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAG-36
    III MEF
    1st marine aircraft wing
    USMC NEWS
    USINDOPACOM
    resolutedragon

