Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT

A U.S. Marine with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, walks next to a member of the

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at a landing zone in Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute

Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of

the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined

arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

