A U.S. Marine with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines 3d Marine
Division, prepares to board an MV-22 Osprey at Kamifurano
Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral
exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by
exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across
multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7447757
|VIRIN:
|221001-M-GV442-1166
|Resolution:
|4782x3188
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
