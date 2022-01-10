U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Caballero, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines 3d Marine

Division, prepares to board an MV-22 Osprey at Kamifurano Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan,

Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the

defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control,

targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by

Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24 Photo ID: 7447755 VIRIN: 221001-M-GV442-1146 Resolution: 4880x3253 Size: 6.56 MB Location: HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.