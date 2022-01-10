Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265,
Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing transports Marines over Hokkaido, Japan,
Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the
defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control,
targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by
Pfc. Justin J. Marty)
|10.01.2022
|10.03.2022 20:24
|7447764
|221001-M-GV442-1303
|4488x2992
|4.96 MB
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|0
|0
