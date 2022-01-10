Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT [Image 6 of 9]

    Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265,
    Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing transports Marines over Hokkaido, Japan,
    Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the
    defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control,
    targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by
    Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:24
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 | VMM-265 AIR ASSAULT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAG-36
    III MEF
    1st marine aircraft wing
    USMC NEWS
    USINDOPACOM
    resolutedragon

