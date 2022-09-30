Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command

    ME, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by James Cleveland 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Me. Sept. 30, 2022, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: Capt. Cary Pantling (left) shakes hands with Capt. Joseph Meier (right) as command is passed to Capt. Meier as Commanding Officer, Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity as (center) Rdml. Jonathan Rucker, Program Executive Officer, Attack Submarines, the presiding officer, looks on. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)

