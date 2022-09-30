KITTERY, Me. Sept. 30, 2022, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command Ceremony where Capt. Carey Pantling passes command to Capt. Joseph Meier. Pictured, Rdml. Jonathan Rucker, Program Executive Officer, Attack Submarines, makes remarks as the presiding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)
