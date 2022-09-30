KITTERY, Me. Sept. 30, 2022, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command. Capt. Carey Pantling makes final remarks as he passes command to Capt. Joseph Meier. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 11:40
|Photo ID:
|7446791
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-TT535-037
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|691.35 KB
|Location:
|ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by James Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
