    Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command [Image 2 of 7]

    Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command

    ME, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by James Cleveland 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Me. Sept. 30, 2022, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command Ceremony where Capt. Carey Pantling passes command to Capt. Joseph Meier. Rdml. Jonathan Rucker, Program Executive Officer, Attack Submarines was the presiding officer. The Color Guard from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, Portsmouth presents colors as the official party salutes. Pictured (left to right): Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Norman La Fleur; Pastor Andrew Newman; Capt. Pantling; Rdml. Rucker, and Capt. Meier. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)

