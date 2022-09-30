Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement Activity Change of Command

KITTERY, Me. Sept. 30, 2022, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement (SUBMEPP) Activity Change of Command. Capt. Carey Pantling (left) salutes Capt. Joseph Meier (right) as command is passed to Capt. Meier as Commanding Officer, SUBMEPP as (center) Rdml. Jonathan Rucker, Program Executive Officer, Attack Submarines, the presiding officer, looks on. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)
