    114th CBRN Olympics [Image 6 of 6]

    114th CBRN Olympics

    SD, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dominik Fryer, 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance specialist, rolls a barrel during an obstacle course event at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2022. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing competed in an obstacle course set up by members from the Counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) All-Hazard Management Response (CAMR) team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7445758
    VIRIN: 221002-Z-LQ671-1135
    Resolution: 5329x3546
    Size: 15.66 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th CBRN Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    SD
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

