114th CBRN Olympics

Lt. Col. Karl Palmberg, left, 114th Fighter Wing inspector general, prepares to compete in a tear gas environment by donning his gas mask and getting it checked by Eric Rockwell, Counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) All-Hazard Management Response (CAMR) instructor at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2022. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing competed in an obstacle course set up by members from the CAMR team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

