114th CBRN Olympics

Tech. Sgt. Lance Gushwa, left, and Senior Airman Spencer Davis, both 114th Maintenance Group phase specialists, sort cards in a tear gas environment during an obstacle course event at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2022. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing competed in an obstacle course set up by members from the Counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) All-Hazard Management Response (CAMR) team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

