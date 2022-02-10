Maj. Nilofar Johnson, 114th Force Support Squadron director of personnel, performs a fireman’s carry with Lt. Col. Brandon Eskam, 114th Fighter Wing vice commander, during an obstacle course event at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2022. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing competed in an obstacle course set up by members from the Counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) All-Hazard Management Response (CAMR) team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 16:24 Photo ID: 7445757 VIRIN: 221002-Z-LQ671-1211 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th CBRN Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.