114th CBRN Olympics

Staff Sgts. Dominik Fryer, left, and Dustin Klatt, both 114th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance specialists, perform jumping jacks before they enter a tear gas environment during an obstacle course event at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2022. Airmen from the 114th Fighter Wing competed in an obstacle course set up by members from the Counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) All-Hazard Management Response (CAMR) team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

Date Taken: 10.02.2022