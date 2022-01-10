114th Fighter Wing search and recovery

Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron pose for a group photo after completing a search and recovery field exercise held during October’s Unit Training Assembly at Great Bear Recreation Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. Air Force search and recovery teams consist of 11 Airmen from the services career field with varying roles, specifically trained to respond to mishaps when required. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

