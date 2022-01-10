Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing search and recovery [Image 27 of 31]

    114th Fighter Wing search and recovery

    SD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Animal remains are tagged and photographed during a search and recovery exercise held during October’s Unit Training Assembly at Great Bear Recreation Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The training exposed Airmen to the realities of bodily fluids and potential biohazards thanks in part to Mike Eggers, manager at the Renner Meat Locker, who donated unused pig and cow remains for the simulated mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing search and recovery [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and recovery
    Mortuary Affairs
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    FSS

