    114th Fighter Wing search and recovery [Image 24 of 31]

    114th Fighter Wing search and recovery

    SD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron practice carrying a weighted mannequin up a hill during a simulated search and recovery training mission during October’s Unit Training Assembly at Great Bear Recreation Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The squadron traveled to an off-base training site to conduct the hands-on training in an effort to execute large-scale readiness exercises as a means to stay mission ready in order to execute real-world missions at a moments notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 12:10
    Photo ID: 7445677
    VIRIN: 221001-Z-WN050-1165
    Resolution: 6837x4558
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing search and recovery [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and recovery
    Mortuary Affairs
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    FSS

