Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron practice carrying a weighted mannequin up a hill during a simulated search and recovery training mission during October’s Unit Training Assembly at Great Bear Recreation Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The squadron traveled to an off-base training site to conduct the hands-on training in an effort to execute large-scale readiness exercises as a means to stay mission ready in order to execute real-world missions at a moments notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 12:10 Photo ID: 7445677 VIRIN: 221001-Z-WN050-1165 Resolution: 6837x4558 Size: 4.63 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing search and recovery [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.