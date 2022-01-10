Animal remains are tagged and photographed during a search and recovery exercise held during October’s Unit Training Assembly at Great Bear Recreation Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The training exposed Airmen to the realities of bodily fluids and potential biohazards thanks in part to Mike Eggers, manager at the Renner Meat Locker, who donated unused pig and cow remains for the simulated mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 12:10 Photo ID: 7445678 VIRIN: 221001-Z-WN050-1175 Resolution: 4672x7008 Size: 3.07 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing search and recovery [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.