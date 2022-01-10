114th Fighter Wing search and recovery

A U.S. Air Force Airmen collect an animal part during the recovery process of a search and recovery training mission held during October’s Unit Training Assembly at Great Bear Recreation Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The training exposed Airmen to the realities of bodily fluids and potential biohazards thanks in part to Mike Eggers, manager at the Renner Meat Locker, who donated unused pig and cow remains for the simulated mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

