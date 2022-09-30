220930-N-TO573-1026 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Grassette, left, from Toa Alto, Puerto Rico, and Cmdr. Bobby Ward, from Cape May, New Jersey, discuss the plan of the day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 29, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7445056 VIRIN: 220930-N-T0573-1026 Resolution: 4659x3231 Size: 873.61 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.