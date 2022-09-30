Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5]

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220930-N-TO573-1026 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Grassette, left, from Toa Alto, Puerto Rico, and Cmdr. Bobby Ward, from Cape May, New Jersey, discuss the plan of the day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 29, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7445056
    VIRIN: 220930-N-T0573-1026
    Resolution: 4659x3231
    Size: 873.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT