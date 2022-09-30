2209230-N-JR318-1006 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Julian Scott, from Philadelphia, organizes hazardous waste materials in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 30, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7445052
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-JR318-1006
|Resolution:
|3058x4037
|Size:
|790.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
