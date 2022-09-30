Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Boatright 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220930-N-BP862-1008 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Saber Jones, left, from Portsmouth, Virginia, and Peter Parker, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, both assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, unscrew clamps in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 30, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

