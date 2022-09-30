220930-N-BP862-1008 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Saber Jones, left, from Portsmouth, Virginia, and Peter Parker, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, both assigned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, unscrew clamps in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 30, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7445053 VIRIN: 220930-N-BP862-1008 Resolution: 2835x1885 Size: 628.23 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.