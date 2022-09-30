220930-N-BP862-1033 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Sailors load supplies in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 30, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7445054
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-BP862-1033
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|940.09 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT