    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 4 of 5]

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Robledo 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220930-N-CY569-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caycee Pannal, from Savannah, Georgia, sorts mail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 30, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7445055
    VIRIN: 220930-N-CY569-1003
    Resolution: 3715x2477
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

