220930-N-CY569-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caycee Pannal, from Savannah, Georgia, sorts mail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), September 30, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7445055
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-CY569-1003
|Resolution:
|3715x2477
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 5 of 5], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS
