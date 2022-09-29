US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)

220929-N-PS962-2075 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 29, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), USS Benfold (DDG 65), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy ships ROKS Gangwon (FFG 815), ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great (DDH 971), ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH 976), ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993), steam in formation as aircrafts assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 fly over the formation in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 29. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

