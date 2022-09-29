220929-N-PS962-1781 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 29, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as it steams in formation with ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993) and ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great (DDH 971), in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 29. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 23:54 Photo ID: 7444792 VIRIN: 220929-N-PS962-1781 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 906.54 KB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.