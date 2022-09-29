US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)

220929-N-JO823-1650 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 29, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 fly over a formation of U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy ships in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 29. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

