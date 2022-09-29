220929-N-DW158-1154 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 29, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), USS Benfold (DDG 65), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy ships ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great (DDH 971), and ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993), steam in formation in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 29. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 23:54 Photo ID: 7444786 VIRIN: 220929-N-DW158-1154 Resolution: 7286x3900 Size: 874.64 KB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.