Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) [Image 1 of 10]

    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220929-N-DW158-1154 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 29, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), USS Benfold (DDG 65), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy ships ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great (DDH 971), and ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993), steam in formation in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 29. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 23:54
    Photo ID: 7444786
    VIRIN: 220929-N-DW158-1154
    Resolution: 7286x3900
    Size: 874.64 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)
    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Republic of Korea
    CSG 5
    MCSOFEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT